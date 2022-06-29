Mr Wayne David MP , Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of Mr Wayne David)

According to Mr David, for a number of years, there has been relations between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the British Parliament, but this relationship has seen a formalisation over last few years, particularly with the British Inter-parliamentary union's visit to Vietnam in October 2018.He said the visit, led by himself, was very successful, with the British delegation visiting all parts of the country and speaking to many people. In their discussions during this visit, the two sides agreed that there was a need for a formal dialogue to be established as a structure for developing bilateral relationship.This visit was followed by a virtual meeting between APPG and the Communist Party of Vietnam in October 2020, after the visit from Vietnamese parliamentarians planned in March 2020 was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr David said the meeting was enormously successful, where the two sides discussed a whole range of different issues of mutual concern, including the importance of establishing parliamentary dialogue, which has been well supported by the two governments and both the British Ambassador in Vietnam and the Vietnamese Ambassador in the UK.