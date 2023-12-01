Politics Congratulations to Romania on National Day President Vo Van Thuong on December 1 sent a message of congratulations to his Romanian counterpart Klaus Werner Iohannis on the occasion of the European country’s 105th National Day (December 1, 1918 - 2023).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Russia strengthen cooperation in education, science, technology The Vietnam-Russia Committee on Educational, Scientific and Technological Cooperation convened its fourth meeting in Hanoi on December 1 to review and assess the results of cooperation activities, and outline orientations for the coming time.

Politics First Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia border friendship exchange to be held this month The first Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia border friendship exchange is slated for mid-December in the tri-border area that comprises Ngoc Hoi district in Vietnam’s Central Highland province of Kon Tum, Laos’ Attapeu province, and Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province as well as in Kon Tum city.