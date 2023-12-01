NA Chairman to attend CLV Parliamentary Summit, visit Laos, Thailand
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit, pay a working visit to Laos from December 4 - 7, and pay an official visit to Thailand from December 7 - 12, according to the NA Committee for External Relations.
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. (Photo: VNA)
The trip will be made at the invitation of his Lao and Thai counterparts Saysomphone Phomvihane and Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, respectively./.