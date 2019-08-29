National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) and Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives and Chair of AIPA 40 Chuan Leekpai (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her entourage arrived in Hanoi on August 29 afternoon, concluding her trip to attend the 40th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 40) and pay an official visit to Thailand.



The trip was made at the invitation of Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives and Chair of AIPA 40 Chuan Leekpai.



Delivering an important speech at the first plenary session, Ngan stressed that AIPA and its parliamentarians are willing to partner with ASEAN to build a sustainable Community with peace, stability, rule of law, people-centred operations and unity.



At the closing session, the top Vietnamese legislator assumed the role of AIPA Chair from Chuan Leekpai.



She affirmed that the Vietnamese legislature will continue renewing AIPA’s operations, improving its stature in the building of ASEAN Community.



Via activities within the AIPA framework, the Vietnamese NA will continue enhancing partnership between AIPA and ASEAN, international organisations and other multilateral cooperation mechanisms to step up the delivery of commitments in the building of ASEAN Community – Vision 2025, she said.



On the sidelines of AIPA 40, NA Chairwoman Ngan met with Speaker of Moroccan House of Representatives Habib El Malki and President of the Cambodian National Assembly Heng Samrin.



While in Thailand, Chairwoman Ngan held talks with Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives Chuan Leekpai, met Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Speaker of the Thai Senate Pornpetch Wichitcholchai.



She also visited Udon Thani province and met its Governor Watana Puttichat.-VNA