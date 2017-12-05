National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (middle, front) meets with voters in Can Tho's Phong Dien town (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan had a meeting with voters in Phong Dien town of the Mekong city of Can Tho to brief them on the outcomes of the NA’s fourth session.Phong Dien voters spoke highly of the outcomes of the session, saying NA deputies performed soundly their role and the PM and ministers frankly clarified issues asked by deputies.They raised their opinions on various issues, including education, anti-corruption, BOT (build-operate-transfer) toll fee collection, health insurance, markets for agricultural products, and credit support for high technology application.Answering the voters’ question on transport-related BOT projects, the top legislator acknowledged some problems in the location of toll stations, toll fee level and duration of toll fee collection. She cited the postponement of the operation of Cai Lay BOT toll station as a lesson in the work.She clarified that the NA Standing Committee issued a resolution on some tasks and solutions to continue completing and speeding up the implementation of some legal policies in investment and exploitation of some transport works in BOT form. In the future, the NA will continue to supervise the work.On anti-corruption issues, the NA Chairwoman said that the NA is considering the adoption of the revised Anti-Corruption Law. She stressed the Party and State’s policy of focusing on prevention corruption and applying strict punishments on violators.Responding to voter Trang Huu Thu’s worry on impacts of the addition of environmental fee to petrol price on production, Ngan said that a suitable roadmap will be designed to minimise the impacts on the life and production of the people.Meanwhile, replying voter Nguyen Kim Chi’s request on solutions to problems in health care services for health insurance card holders such as overload situation and limited number of paid medicine, Ngan said that the NA will consider measures to deal with the matters during discussion of the outcomes of the Law on Health Insurance.She also stressed the important role of the people in monitoring the implementation of policies and laws related to health insurance.-VNA