Business Prime Minister greets RoK financial group’s leader The Vietnamese Government will create the most favourable conditions for firms from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to operate successfully in Vietnam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 11.

Business Rooftop solar power becomes increasingly popular in Dong Nai More and more households and commercial establishments in the southern province of Dong Nai are installing rooftop solar panels to generate electricity for their own use and to sell the surplus to the local utility.

Business Vietnam wants to learn from Japan’s multi-service cooperatives President of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) Nguyen Ngoc Bao has asked Japan to help Vietnam develop multi-service cooperatives which have proved successful in Japan.

Business US expects to export more agricultural products to Vietnam Under-Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney has led trade mission to Vietnam in an effort to boost agricultural exports from the US to the Southeast Asian nation.