NA Chairwoman receives WB’s country director
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 21 appreciated the World Bank (WB)’s comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam and its contributions to the country’s development in recent times.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) shakes hands with Country Director for the WB in Vietnam Ousmane Dione (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 21 appreciated the World Bank (WB)’s comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam and its contributions to the country’s development in recent times.
During a reception for Country Director for the WB in Vietnam Ousmane Dione in Hanoi, Ngan also highly valued the outcomes of the recent conference to announce the WB’s study on factors impacting socio-economic development in ethnic minority regions in Vietnam.
She thanked the bank for its coordination with the Vietnamese NA in specific cooperative activities, expressing her belief that it will continue to work closely with the legislative body in building and supervising the implementation of policies for ethnic minority groups.
According to Dione, Vietnam is holding opportunities to thrive in the future, and the country will effectively and comprehensively accelerating poverty reduction, towards improving the living standards and conditions for its people, especially those in ethnic minority areas.
If the country can do this, it will become a typical model for developing countries, and prove that apart from promoting economic development, the country can realise development goals for all the people, he said.
Besides funding development projects, the WB can share its experiences with the Vietnamese NA in considering and building national development policies, as well as other policies concerning the people, he affirmed.
He said the WB is willing to host symposiums to share information and experience with Vietnamese lawmakers.
During their meeting, the Vietnamese top legislator and the bank’s official discussed issues related to perfecting the legal framework on developing the stock and capital markets, promoting public-private partnership, measures to mobilise capital for electricity projects, challenges facing sustainable development in the Mekong Delta, and measures to accelerate disbursement of public investment capital./.