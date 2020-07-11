Politics Deputy Defence Minister holds virtual meeting with UN Under-Secretary General Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, asked the UN on July 10 to offer support to peacekeepers whose missions were extended due to COVID-19, including those from Vietnam, during a virtual meeting with Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary General for Field Support.

Politics Condolences extended to Ivory Coast over death of Prime Minister Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 10 cabled a message of condolences to President of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara over the death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

Politics Vietnam’s first ambassador to US believes in bright future for bilateral ties Vietnam-US relations now and 25 years ago are “like night and day” and will continue to flourish in the future, according to the first Vietnamese Ambassador to the US, Le Van Bang.

Politics Ten newly-adopted laws to take effect next year The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 10 to announce the President’s order promulgating ten laws adopted at the recent ninth session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly.