NA leader inspects preparations for elections in Ha Giang

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, who is also Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC), inspected preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and members of all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 in Lung Cu commune, Dong Van district, in the northernmost province of Ha Giang, on May 5.