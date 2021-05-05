NA leader inspects preparations for elections in Ha Giang
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, who is also Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC), inspected preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and members of all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 in Lung Cu commune, Dong Van district, in the northernmost province of Ha Giang, on May 5.
At a working session with leaders from Ha Giang and heads of the Election Committees of the province and Dong Van district, the top legislator lauded the efforts of the locality in preparing for the election, which have been conducted in line with regulations and made good progress.
He said he was impressed at the personnel work of Ha Giang, which meets requirements regarding the structure of candidates for election as deputies to the NA and People’s Councils at all levels.
Hue also hailed Ha Giang’s election communications and its organisation of election campaigns and training courses.
The NA Chairman also suggested that Ha Giang carefully review its list of voters, thus ensuring the rights of all local residents, while providing a proper response to all complaints related to election activities and candidates.
The locality should also strengthen the application of media efforts to increase communications on candidate information, while strengthening the application of information technology in organising meetings with voters.
He said from May 14, communications through mobile phones will be launched to remind voters to choose the best candidates to the NA and People’s Councils at all levels.
Along with preparing for the election, Ha Giang should also focus on boosting economic development and ensuring security-defence, especially along its shared border.
On the same day, Hue attended a flag hoisting ceremony at the Lung Cu flagpole.
He also visited the Lung Cu border post and witnessed the presentation of 5 billion VND from the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) to Dong Van district’s General Hospital.
Earlier, on May 4, the top legislator and his entourage offered incense to martyrs at the Vi Xuyen National Cemetery for Martyrs, where 1,800 martyrs are laid to rest. He also presented gifts to 20 policy beneficiary families in Thanh Thuy commune, Vi Xuyen district.
Meanwhile, NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty on May 5 examined preparations for the upcoming elections in the south-central province of Phu Yen./.