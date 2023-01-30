NA leader launches emulation drive, tree planting festival in Tuyen Quang
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 30 attended a ceremony to launch an emulation movement and a tree planting festival in Yen Son district in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang.
Speaking at the event, Hue said that in 1948, in Viet Bac region, which now comprises Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Lang Son, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang and Thai Nguyen provinces, President Ho Chi Minh issued a patriotism emulation appeal.
Over the past 75 years, the movement has developed continuously, helping to make great achievements in the process of national building and safeguarding.
He appreciated the important results gained by Tuyen Quang’s Party Organisation, administration and people in the patriotism emulation movement, and afforestation and forest protection, and forestry economic development.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)Regarding tasks for this year, the NA Chairman asked authorities and sectors at all levels to effectively implement the emulation movement associated with the study and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle; realise the resolutions of the Party and the legislature on socio-economic development and budget in 2023 to make the most of the province’s potential and advantages.
Tuyen Quang should strive to become a high-tech forestry centre and a timber production and processing hub of the northern midland and mountainous region as set in the Politburo’s Resolution No.11-NQ/TW dated February 10, 2022 on socio-economic development and defence and security assurance for the region to 2030, with a vision to 2045, he stressed.
On the same day, the NA leader attended a ceremony to start construction of Tuyen Quang High School for Gifted Students./.