Videos Hung Yen developing its orange brand The northern province of Hung Yen is renowned for its diverse range of fruit, including lychees, longans, and oranges. Its oranges have gained in popularity over recent years and won the trust of customers both in and outside of the province. Local authorities are therefore actively implementing various strategies to further strengthen the renown of the Hung Yen orange brand.

Business Firms supported to bring into full play ASEAN’s FTAs A business information portal at https://business.gov.vn and the ASEAN Access portal at https://aseanaccess.com were introduced with the aim of supporting enterprises in accessing market information at a workshop on the ASEAN market in Ho Chi Minh City on December 8.

Business State Bank of Vietnam to keep policy rates steady in 2024: UOB With the pace of economic activities on the mend and inflation rates already easing below the target level, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will maintain its refinancing rate at the current level of 4.5% to support economic recovery, the United Overseas Bank (UOB) said in a report.

Business Shrimp exports to reach 3.4 billion USD in 2023: VASEP Vietnam’s shrimp exports in the first 11 months of 2023 are estimated at 3.15 billion USD, a decrease of 22% year on year, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has reported.