NA Permanent Vice Chairman pays Christmas visit to Thua Thien-Hue
Politburo member, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man wished Catholic dignitaries and followers in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue a merry Christmas, while visiting the Archdiocese of Hue on December 23.
Politburo member, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (L) delivers Christmas wishes to Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh. (Photo: VNA)Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – Politburo member, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man wished Catholic dignitaries and followers in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue a merry Christmas, while visiting the Archdiocese of Hue on December 23.
Man hailed solidarity and consensus of Thua Thien – Hue’s people which has been significantly contributed by religious organisations.
The Party and State always pay attention to the freedom of religion and belief; and have created conditions for the Catholic Church to organise many major events in 2022 such as the 15th General Congress of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, and La Vang pilgrimage festival.
As the year 2023 is predicted to experience a lot of difficulties and challenges, Man expressed his hope that the Archdiocese of Hue, Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh, and priests will continue encouraging Catholics to implement the Party’s guidelines and obey the Party’s policies and laws, and respond to patriotic emulation movements to stand side by side with the Party, authorities and people in national building and development.
Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh affirmed to continue guiding dignitaries and followers to uphold the spirit of “living a good religious and secular life”, actively respond to patriotic emulation movements and campaigns, and contribute more to the nation building and safeguarding cause./.