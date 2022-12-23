Society Free coach helps workers return home for Lunar New Year Organisations and individuals over many years have been helping poor workers, and people return to their hometowns to spend the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday with their families.

Society Tree at Hoan Kiem Lake turns orange A tree known as Mõ in Vietnamese sits in a corner of Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake and has recently been turning orange, giving the surroundings a bright and beautiful appearance.

Society Criminal proceedings against Hanoi leader launched The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has decided to arrest and launch criminal proceedings against Vice Chairman of the Hanoi Municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung on charge of receiving bribes in accordance with Article 354 of the Penal Code, in a case related to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hanoi and other cities and provinces.

Videos Test run conducted on elevated section of HCM City metro line A test run was conducted on an elevated section of Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No 1 on December 21, according to the city’s Management Authority for Urban Railways.