Politics Vietnam supports UNCTAC future priorities Ambassadors from G77 and China to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva had an online meeting with Isabelle Durant, new Acting Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), to exchange their viewpoints and show their priorities and expectations to the UNCTAD ahead of its 15th session, slated for October in Barbados.

Politics Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong passes away The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the National Assembly, the President, the Government, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) issued a special announcement on the death of former Politburo member, former Secretary of the Party Central Committee and former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong.

Politics Defence Minister receives Chinese Minister of Public Security Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich hosted a reception on February 19 for Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Top leader welcomes Chinese Minister of Public Security Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 19 for Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi, who is on a Vietnam visit to chair the seventh meeting on crime prevention and control between the two Ministries of Public Security.