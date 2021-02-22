NA Standing Committee convenes 53rd session
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chairs the 53rd session of the 14th NA Standing Committee (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chaired the 53rd session of the 14th NA Standing Committee which opened in Hanoi on the afternoon of February 22.
In her opening remarks, Ngan said this is the standing committee’s first sitting after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday and will last until the morning of February 23.
In the new year, the NA Standing Committee will do its utmost to fulfil set targets, with the focus on thoroughly preparing for the organisation of elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.
An overview of the session (Photo: VNA)After the opening ceremony, under the chair of NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu, full-time lawmakers gave opinions on a draft resolution on amendments and supplements to Resolution No 887-NQ/UBTVQH12 on the issuance of scientific management regulations in NA and NA Standing Committee’s organs and the NA Office, and discussed regulations on the number of full-time deputies of the Hanoi People’s Council in the 2021-2026 tenure.
Meanwhile, under the chair of NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong, the standing committee debated the first adjustment of the structure, component, and number of nominees to run for the 15th NA at central and local agencies and units.
The standing committee is also expected to examine the Government’s working report for the 2016-2021 tenure, look into preparations for the 14th NA’s 11th session, and offer feedback on the first adjustment of the structure, component, and number of nominees to run for the 15th NA at central and local agencies and units./.