General election - A chance to exercise people’s right to mastery: Top leader
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the national teleconference on January 21 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 21 stressed the significance of the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure, describing this as an important political occasion and a chance to exercise the people's right to mastery.
He delivered an address to a national teleconference held by the Politburo to disseminate and implement the Party and State’s direction and guidance documents on the general election.
The leader emphasised that the election, slated for May 23, will follow the 13th National Party Congress, a major political event of the Party, the country, and all Vietnamese people that holds strategic significance for the continuation of comprehensive and synchronous reforms and faster and more sustainable development.
Leaders chair the teleconference on January 21 (Photo: VNA)

Highlighting recent activities to mark 75 years since the first general election, he said the upcoming election is a chance to exercise the people's right to mastery via the election of moral and talented persons deserving to represent the people in the NA and all-level People's Councils.
Aware of the election’s importance, the Party Central Committee, the NA, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee identified it as one of the key political tasks of the entire Party, people, and army in 2021, he went on.
Officials at the national teleconference on January 21 (Photo: VNA)

The Politburo issued Directive No 45-CT/TW on June 20 last year requesting the entire political system be united, enhance coordination, and prepare conditions necessary for the success and truly democratic, equal, safe, and thrifty organisation of the election in line with legal regulations.
Following that, the Government, the NA Standing Committee, the National Election Council, the VFF Central Committee, sectors, and localities swiftly issued directives, resolutions, decisions, plans, and guidance to prepare for the election.
Preparations have been made in tandem with arrangements for all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress, the Party and State leader noted.
Ordering efforts to ensure that the election will see the best possible results and truly become a festival of the people, Trong called for citizens to solidly grasp the viewpoints, directions, and major policies to be issued at the upcoming National Party Congress, especially those relating to personnel work, so as to elect persons of good moral character and talent and capacity to the NA and all-level People’s Councils, helping to realise the resolution from the 13th National Party Congress.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the teleconference (Photo: VNA)

In her closing remarks, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who is also head of the National Election Council, said that together with the 13th National Party Congress, the results of the election of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People's Councils for 2021-2026 will greatly help promote democracy, build up solidarity, and contribute to the realisation of the targets and tasks set in the upcoming congress's resolution./.