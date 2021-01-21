Politics Fifth Party Congress: For happiness of people The Fifth National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam was held from March 27-31, 1982 in Hanoi. The Congress reviewed the victories that the Party and people have won in the cause of building and defending the Fatherland since 1975.

Politics Fourth Party Congress: Guiding nation towards socialism The fourth National Party Congress held from December 14-20, 1976, reviewed the resistance war against the US imperialists for national salvation, and guiding the nation towards socialism.

Politics Vietnam calls for unity of int’l community in supporting Syria Vietnam calls for the international community’s unity in supporting war-battered Syria, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the Vietnamese mission to the UN, told a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on January 20.