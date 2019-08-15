NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the opening of the Q&A sesion of the ongoing 36th meeting of the NA Standing Committee (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly Standing Committee began a question-and-answer (Q&A) session on August 15 for members of the Government at its ongoing 36th meeting in Hanoi.NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said following the law on inspection of the legislature and People’s Councils, lawmakers will consider the implementation of four resolutions on thematic supervision and four conclusions on the Q&A session of the NA Standing Committee from the start of the tenure to the end of 2018.This is the first time the committee has carried out re-supervision of contents which were supervised and questioned before, she said.The top legislator hailed the Government, ministries and departments for seriously carrying out resolutions and conclusions of the NA Standing Committee, bringing about significant outcomes and changes in various fields as well as contributing to ensuring defence – security and boosting development.However, there are still a lot of things to do like enhancing leadership to create more positive changes and addressing shortcomings raised in the Government’s reports, she added and asked Government members to answer straight to the point and define solutions to resolve problems.The rules give each NA deputy one minute to ask a question, while ministers and heads of sectors have three minutes to answer. Each deputy can argue no more than two times in two minutes in a debate.Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue will clarify some issues of the Government’s responsibilities and answer questions by legislators.Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung reported the implementation of resolutions and conclusions of the NA Standing Committee on thematic supervision and questioning from the start of the tenure to the end of 2018.-VNA