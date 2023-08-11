At the meeting reviewing preparations for the 25th session of the NA Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 11 chaired a meeting with representatives from relevant agencies to review preparations for the question and answer session of the 25th session of the NA Standing Committee next week.



The 25th session is scheduled to begin on August 14, and last for seven and a half days. It will be divided into two phases, with the first from August 14-18, and the second from August 24-26.



The Q&A session will take place for one day, looking into matters under the management of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).



Hue asked relevant agencies to report more on the preparations, especially in documents and draft resolutions, and raise proposals to make the session a success.



According to NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong, for the Ministry of Justice, queries will focus on the law and ordinance making programme, solutions to improve the quality of the legal system, as well as how to deal with limitations and wrongdoings in the issuance of documents detailing laws and resolutions adopted by the NA, and ordinances and resolutions by the NA Standing Committee, among other issues.



For the MARD, the committee will scrutinise solutions to remove obstacles to agricultural product exports and lift the “yellow card” warning imposed by the European Commission (EC) on Vietnamese seafood, along with food security and rice exports.

In the afternoon of August 11, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also presided over a meeting between NA leaders and the NA's supervision delegation on the implementation of the NA's resolutions on the national target programme on new-style rural area building in 2021-2025, sustainable poverty reduction in 2021-2025 and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas in 2021-2030./.

VNA