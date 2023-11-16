National Assembly Vice Chairman Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong (right) and Singaporean Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Vice Chairman Sen. Lieut. Gen Tran Quang Phuong hosted visiting Singaporean Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean in Hanoi on November 16, saying that his visit is a practical activity marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership.

Describing Singapore as one of the most important economic partners of Vietnam in the region, Phuong said apart from traditional cooperation areas, both countries need to continue expanding ties to new areas such as clean energy, just energy transition, digital transformation, exchange of talents, and innovation.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, he suggested both legislatures actively work together for the effective implementation of bilateral cooperation agreement, including the exchange of visits by their leaders, committees and legislators to share experience in lawmaking as well as global and regional issues of shared concern.

The two sides should offer mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums in the region and the world, such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).

He wished that the Singaporean minister would continue supporting the strengthening of bilateral ties across various areas, further deepening bilateral strategic partnership to bring practical benefits to the people of both countries.

Teo, for his part, said Singapore wants to enhance coordination with Vietnam in developing green, clean and renewable energy.

With ample room for green and clean energy development, Singaporean investors are eager to collaborate with Vietnamese partners to fully tap the potential in this field, he said, affirming that he will continue supporting and playing a role in advancing the increasingly practical and effective strategic partnership between the two countries./.