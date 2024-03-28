Society ASEAN guidance on empowering women, children launched The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), in collaboration with United Nations offices in Vietnam, on March 28 held a public launch of the ASEAN Regional Guidance on empowering women and children: Delivering quality social work services for those at risk of or affected by violence and development of an action plan for rollout in Vietnam.

Society Japanese doctor awarded “Honorary citizen of Thua Thien - Hue province” title Japanese doctor Tadashi Hattori, who is CEO at Asia - Pacific Prevention of Blindness Association (APBA), was awarded the "Honorary citizen of Thua Thien - Hue province" title in recognition of his outstanding achievements and contributions to the central locality’s development for peace and social progress.

Society Quang Nam works to stop boats from staying unconnected to vessel monitoring system The central province of Quang Nam has said that it is exerting efforts to prevent the state in which fishing boats losing vessel monitoring system (VMS) signals as it is an effective measure to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.