Nam Dinh province resolved to fight IUU fishing
The northern coastal province of Nam Dinh is employing multiple solutions to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, joining efforts to seek the removal of the European Commission (EC)’s "yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood.
Local competent forces have stepped up the inspection and settlement of the violations of fishing regulations, and sent to relevant agencies a list of the vessels that commit violations in and outside the province.
Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Van Huu said those that have yet to meet regulations are not permitted to set sail, and unregistered fishing boats will be strictly handled.
The department granted licenses to 96.89% of the total vessels in the locality. As of mid-March, up to 97.38% of vessels measuring at least 15 metres long had been equipped with monitoring devices.
Competent forces also handled 20 cases with administrative fines totaling over 230 million VND (9,728 USD)./.