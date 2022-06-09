NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs makes outstanding performance
The National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Foreign Affairs has outstandingly fulfilled its assigned tasks and significantly contributed to the diplomacy success of the Party and the State, heard a meeting in Hanoi on June 9.
Vietnam chairs online meeting of IPU’s ASEAN+3 group in November 2021. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Foreign Affairs has outstandingly fulfilled its assigned tasks and significantly contributed to the diplomacy success of the Party and the State, heard a meeting in Hanoi on June 9.
Speaking at third plenary session of the 15th legislature’s Committee for Foreign Affairs, Standing Vice Chairman of the NA Tran Thanh Man lauded the committee’s consultation and organisation of visits to the Republic of Korea (RoK), India and Laos by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, as well as its performance in welcoming foreign guests, among other activities.
The achievements recorded since the beginning of the tenure will create momentum for the legislature’s external relations in the entire term, he stressed.
Man suggested the committee reform its operational methods, identify key tasks, and keep a close watch on the regional and international situation to provide timely consultations for the Party delegation to the NA regarding law-related solutions in foreign affairs.
The committee should further coordinate with the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) forums, and play a more active role in activities of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), especially the implementation of sustainable development goals, he continued.
Meanwhile, its members need to step up the research and consultation work to consolidate the legal system in service of external relations and international integration, and the supervision over the materialisation of international commitments and treaties.
Chairman of the committee Vu Hai Ha said given COVID-19 impacts on politics, diplomacy and economy globally, the diplomatic work of Vietnam and the legislature has been reformed to adapt to the new situation.
The NA’s external relations have significantly contributed to boosting post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and vaccine diplomacy in service of the pandemic combat, he noted./.