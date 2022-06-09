Politics NA Chairman asks for positive and clear changes in issues raised in Q&A session National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue proposed the Government, administrations at all levels and sectors to synchronously deploy solutions in order to perform better and create positive and clear changes in issues questioned by legislators during the question-and-answer (Q&A) session of the 15th legislature's third sitting.

Politics Association of Asia-Pacific Peace Operations Training Centres meeting concludes The Annual General Meeting and Workshop of the Association of Asia-Pacific Peace Operations Training Centres (AAPTC), which was held in a hybrid format, wrapped up on June 9.

Politics Vietnam supports peace, stability, cooperation and development on Korean Peninsula Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent stance of supporting peace, stability, cooperation and development on the Korean Peninsula.