Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly adopted three laws and two resolutions on November 26, the 27th working day of the 14th legislature’s 8th session.

In the morning, the NA discussed the draft law on mediation and dialogue at court. The draft law will be further refined and slated to be submitted to the NA for consideration and approval at the 9th session.



In the afternoon, the NA voted on three draft laws and two resolutions.



The Law on Reserve Forces went through the legislature with 92.96 percent of the votes, while the revised Securities Law was adopted with a 92.13 percent of approval.

The draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on State Audit was also approved with 94 percent of the votes.



Meanwhile, the resolution on the feasibility report of the project to build the Long Thanh international airport (first phase) received the approval of 90.06 percent of voting deputies.



The resolution on freezing tax arrears and writing off late payment interests for taxpayers who are incapable of paying tax went through the NA with 91.30 percent of the votes.



With an approval rate of 92.75 percent, the NA adopted the resolution on investment policy for Ka Pet reservoir.



The NA is scheduled to vote on more resolutions before holding the closing ceremony of the 8th session on November 27./.