National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on November 20. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on November 20, as part of his official visit to Cambodia and attendance of the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).



At the meeting, the Cambodian PM welcomed Hue’s visit to the country, saying it not only contributes to strengthening the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries but also reflects Vietnam's strong support for Cambodia's role as ASEAN and AIPA Chair in 2022.



The Cambodian leader highly appreciated the results of talks between the Vietnamese top legislator and Cambodia's National Assembly Chairman Samdech Heng Samrin and Senate President Samdech Say Chhum. He expressed a wish that the two countries' legislative bodies will continue to strengthen cooperation in information exchange, sharing of experience and expertise in the field of law making, and in monitoring the implementation of agreements signed between the two countries.



For his part, NA Chairman Hue congratulated Cambodia on the positive outcomes it produced in the capacity as ASEAN Chair 2022 and the success of the recent 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits, noting his belief that Cambodia will successfully hold the upcoming AIPA-43.



Appreciating the contributions of the Cambodian PM to the good relations between Vietnam and Cambodia over the years, Hue proposed that PM Hun Sen continue to direct the promotion of friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, including collaboration in defence, security, border, trade, investment, agriculture, tourism; create favourable conditions for Cambodians of Vietnamese origin to stabilise their lives and actively contribute to the prosperous development of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the relations between the two countries.



The Cambodia PM agreed with Hue’s suggestions, and appreciated the ideas on new cooperation models to create livelihoods for Cambodians of Vietnamese origin. The Cambodian leader emphasised the training of young cadres, considering it an important factor in continuing to promote the friendly neighbourliness between Vietnam and Cambodia.



Discussing international issues, the two leaders said that given the complicated and unpredictable developments in the world economic and political situation, it is necessary for the two parties, two States and two peoples to strengthen solidarity and political trust, step up economic cooperation, strive to maintain solidarity and unity, uphold the principle of consensus, and affirm ASEAN's centrality in the region’s security structure as well as uphold ASEAN's principles on the East Sea issue./.