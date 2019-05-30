A session of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

– The National Assembly will spend the entire day on May 30 to discuss the Government’s supplementary report on socio-economic and State budget performance in 2018 and early months of 2019.The balance of the State budget in 2017 will also be submitted for consideration.The Government’s report said the socio-economic performance in the early months of 2019 continued to show good signs despite difficulties in the regional and international situation.It stressed that the macro-economy continued to be stable, inflation under control and major sectors and industries maintained stable growth. Administrative reform and the fight against corruption and wastefulness recorded positive results, winning approval from the public and trust of the business community.The report said the tasks for the remaining of the year and the government’s tenure are very heavy. The Government urged all sectors and all-level administrations to continue implementing measures and tasks set by resolutions of the Party, NA and Government towards fulfilling the goals.The discussions at the NA on May 30 will be broadcast live on national television and radio. Members of the Government will be called up to give explanation on issues of NA deputies’ concern.–VNA