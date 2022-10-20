Addressing the opening session National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh requested deputies to uphold their responsibilities, promote democracy, and continue to contribute ideas to major and important issues and those seeing different opinions, and ensure the highest quality when considering and approving draft laws and resolutions during the 15th legislature’s 4th session.

He asked lawmakers to focus on discussing and giving opinions on the draft resolution on NA session regulations (amended), especially contents related to the institution and rules of the innovation in the preparation and organisation of sessions.

While delivering the 2022 socio-economic performance report and 2023 socio-economic development plan at the session, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said Vietnam’s economic growth this year is projected at nearly 8%, up 1.5-2% from the initial target.

To such end, the Government will improve business environment, ensure major balances of the economy, enhance the efficiency of economic restructuring in tandem with renewing the growth model, improving the quality, competitiveness, self-reliance and resilience of the economy, while perfecting harmonious and strategic infrastructure, particularly transport, digital, and climate change response infrastructure.

In this 21-day session, the legislature will consider and approve seven draft laws and three draft resolutions. Lawmakers are also expected to discuss seven other bills./.

