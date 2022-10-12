President Phuc meets HCM City voters ahead of NA’s fourth session
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Ho Chi Minh City met with voters in the districts of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon on October 12 ahead of the 15th parliament’s fourth session.
Local voters raised issues such as shortcomings in land planning and management, fuel shortages, and textbook changes.
They also applauded the corruption fight, including stringent disciplinary actions against violating officials, even senior oness, but also called for stronger measures to recover assets.
Citizens also showed their support for the Party’s resolve to build and perfect a law-governed socialist state of the people, by the people, and for the people.
Appreciating voters’ opinions, President Phuc requested authorities in HCM City, including Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts, to deal with the pressing issues pointed out by locals.
He said the recovery of HCM City’s economy this year has enhanced public trust, local authorities need to pay more attention to settling planning and site clearance obstacles to facilitate investment projects
He told the city to step up the settlement of opinions and proposals from religious dignitaries and create more favourable conditions for ensuring people’s right to belief and religion freedom, which is a consistent policy of the Party and State and also a fact that freshly helped Vietnam be elected to the UN Human Rights Council for 2023 - 2025.
Regarding infrastructure and social security issues, the President ordered leaders of HCM City, Cu Chi, and Hoc Mon to work harder to address shortcomings and boost management and governance to improve people’s living conditions.
Meetings between NA deputies and voters are a regular activity before and after each session of parliament. The fourth session is scheduled to take place from October 20 to November 15./.