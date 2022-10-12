Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on October 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 12.

Politics Vietnam, Bangladesh to cooperate to contribute to UNHRC: official Vietnam and Bangladesh will work closely to contribute more to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam affirmed after both nations were elected to the council on October 11.

Politics Leaders send greetings Spain on National Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 12 sent a message of greetings to King Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of Spain’s National Day (October 12).

Politics Event honouring President Ho Chi Minh held at UNESCO headquarters Vietnam’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO and its Embassy in France held a ceremony at the UN body’s headquarters in Paris on October 11 to honour President Ho Chi Minh – a great man of peace and culture.