Society Bac Lieu increases local fishermen's awareness of IUU fishing The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is focusing on raising the awareness and responsibility of local fishermen in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thieu has said.

Society Synopsys helps HCM City-based university with semiconductor training, research The Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and US technology enterprise Synopsys signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on March 15 to enhance the VNU-HCM’s semiconductor training and research capacity.

Society Ministry inspects IUU fishing prevention in Binh Dinh Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien on March 14 inspected the implementation of the European Commission (EC)’s recommendations on combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in Hoai Nhon township, the central coastal province of Binh Dinh.

Society Hue – Da Nang heritage train route to become operational in late March A train route connecting the central city of Da Nang and Hue city of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue named “Central Heritage Connection” will be put into operation in late March on the occasion of the Liberation Day of Thua Thien – Hue (March 26) and Da Nang (March 29).