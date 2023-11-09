Society Six people on sunk fishing ship rescued in Con Dao territorial waters Six people, including a boy, on board a fishing ship that sank about 18 nautical miles to the northwest of Con Dao island of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province were rescued and safely brought to the island by coast guards on November 8, according to the Coast Guard Region 3 High Command.

Society Bac Lieu seeks ADB support for coastal road project Chairman of the Bac Lieu Provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thieu has suggested the Asian Development Bank (ADB) support the Mekong Delta province's coastal road project that runs through the locality.

Videos Vietnam sends over 132,000 laborers abroad in 10 months Vietnam sent more than 132,000 laborers abroad in the first 10 months of 2023, according to the Department of Overseas Labor under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Vietnam News Agency, Yonhap forge information cooperation A delegation of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) led by General Director Vu Viet Trang is on a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from November 7-10 at the invitation of President and CEO of the RoK’s Yonhap News Agency Seong Ghi-hong.