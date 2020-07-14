Culture - Sports Temple dedicated to King Ham Nghi opens in Quang Tri A temple dedicated to King Ham Nghi and Can Vuong soldiers was inaugurated at Tan So Citadel in the central province of Quang Tri on July 13.

Culture - Sports Project aims to improve intellectual property protection The Vietnam National Institute for Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and the British Council will work together on a project to strengthen intellectual property enforcement in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports New Vietnamese web dramas come to YouTube New web series produced by Vietnamese on YouTube are introducing international and domestic audiences to locally produced comedies and dramas.