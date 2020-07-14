National team’s defender Van Hau returns to Hanoi FC
The Vietnamese national team’s defender Doan Van Hau is returning to Hanoi FC after Dutch club SC Heerenveen did not extend his loan contract.
Van Hau will return to Hanoi FC shortly. (Photo thethao247.vn)
The Vietnamese player's contract with SC Heerenveen expired on June 30 after which the two clubs negotiated to extend his spell in Europe, with Hanoi FC even offering to help pay his 450,000 EUR wages.
However, the Dutch club doesn’t seem to plan to use Hau at the moment.
In addition, the Dutch team is also reportedly in financial difficulties due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hanoi FC President Do Quang Vinh said Hau's return will greatly benefit the club in the midst of an injury crisis.
“We are always ready to listen to other negotiations from other clubs and try to create the opportunity for Hau to play in a European football environment. However, with the complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not easy.
"At the end of the year, the AFF Cup will return and Hau will be back in his home country to regain his form after a long time without playing due to the pandemic break”, Vinh said.
The defender made only a single short substitute appearance for the Dutch side's first team since moving there in September 2019./.