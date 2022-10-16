Society Da Nang suffers historical flooding, one death reported Due to impacts of Sonca, the fifth storm entering the East sea so far this year, Da Nang has suffered a historical flooding that has caused great losses, the central city's Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search, Rescue and Civil Defence reported on October 15.

Society PM chairs dialogue with women nationwide Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 15 chaired a dialogue on the promotion of gender equality and the role that women play in socio-economic development.

Society 100 outstanding Vietnamese farmers in 2022 honoured 100 outstanding Vietnamese farmers in 2022 were honoured at a ceremony at Hanoi Opera House on October 14 on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the Vietnam Farmers' Union (VFU).