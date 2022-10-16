Naval helicopter brings stroke-hit fisherman to mainland for treatment
Military officers and doctors prepare to transfer the fisherman to the helicopter. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) –
After nearly six hours of flying, the helicopter of Corps 18 with medical workers on board brought the fisherman from Nam Yet Island of Truong Sa district, central Khanh Hoa province, to the HCM City-based Military Hospital 175 at 7:25pm on October 15.
The patient, 54, suffered from a brain stroke while working on a fishing vessel from the central province of Quang Ngai. He was sent to the health station on Sinh Ton Island of Truong Sa district by the vessel on October 12 and received emergency aid there.
After that, he was transported to the health station on Nam Yet Island the same day to get better treatment. Local military doctors later decided to send him to the mainland so as to have all necessary conditions for intensive care./.