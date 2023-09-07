Business Dong Nai province seeks to boost business links with Indian firms A trade promotion and business matching event between Vietnam’s southern province of Dong Nai and India took place in New Delhi on September 6, attracting a number of enterprises from both countries.

Business Vietnam to introduce criteria for national green development Vietnam is soon to introduce a new set of national criteria aimed specifically at speeding the development of green industries in line with international standards, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Videos PMI back above 50 mark for first time in six months ​ Vietnam's manufacturing sector returned to growth in August as some signs of recovery in demand supported renewed increases in both new orders and production, according to the S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI).