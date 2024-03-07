Nearly 28.2 trillion VND worth of G-bond s raised in February (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) held 12 auctions of government bonds with a total volume of nearly 28.2 trillion VND (1.1 billion USD) in February.

Interest rates saw an upward trend, reaching 1.42% for 5-year bonds, 2.31% for 10-year bonds, 2.51% for 15-year bonds and 2.65% for 20-year bonds.



According to HNX, the trading value of G-bonds on the secondary market reached 9,363 billion VND a session, up 2.91% compared to the previous month due to the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. Of the figures, outright transactions accounted for 58.58%, while the rest was those via repurchase agreement. The proportion of trading value by foreign investors accounted for 1.86% of the total.



Bonds with 10-, 10-15-, and 7-year maturity were traded the most, accounting for 16.92%, 15.15% and 12.66%, respectively./.