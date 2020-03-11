Sci-Tech Cybersecurity in Vietnam sees positive changes in 2019 The number of detections of web threats in Vietnam fell by more than 30 per cent last year compared to 2018, with 75 million different Internet-borne cyberthreats, according to Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) 2019.

Sci-Tech Female scientists honoured for influenza, forestry research A group of influenza researchers and a forestry scientist were named winners of the Kovalevskaya Award 2019, a prize dedicated to outstanding female scientists.

Sci-Tech COVID-19 postpones int’l cyberspace safety contest finals The final round of the WhiteHat Grand Prix 06 will be rescheduled for May due to the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), organisers said on March 4.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese scientists develop COVID-19 early warning system An early warning system for COVID-19 has been launched by the Institute of Prevention Medicine and Public Health (IPMPH) at the Hanoi University of Medicine.