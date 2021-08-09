Nearly 37 billion VND in music royalties collected in Q2
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Centre for Protection of Music Copyright (VCPMC) has reported that it received nearly 37 billion VND (1.6 million USD) in royalties in the second quarter of this year.
Since early 2019, the VCPMC has adopted new technology towards online operations. Therefore, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Vietnam, it was able to quickly adopt measures to mitigate loss while maintaining higher year-on-year growth.
As the only representative and member of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC), the VCPMC has signed bilateral deals with 76 collective management organisations and publishers, which are applied in 116 countries and territories worldwide./.
