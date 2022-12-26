Rescuers help people evacuate from a flooded area in Ozamiz city on December 25. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine authorities on December 26 announced the evacuation of nearly 46,000 people due to severe floods.

At least two people died and nine others are missing after torrential rains inundated parts of the southern region of Mindanao.

The disaster happened on Christmas, making Catholics in the country unable to take common rituals on their most important holiday.

In Gingoog city, the waters rose above the chest in some areas, but the rains have ceased. The city evacuated about 33,000 people from their homes.

The Philippines’ coast guards reported that they rescued dozens of families in Ozamiz city and Clarin town when flooding water reached its peak. Strong wind and waves sank a fishing boat offshore of Leyte island, killing two people while six people were rescued.

Bad weather hit the central and southern regions of the Philippines as soon as the country with a population of 110 million people started the Christmas holiday when millions of people usually returned home for a family reunion.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change.

According to scientists, storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer./.