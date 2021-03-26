Business Infographic Two-month industrial production index up 7.4% The industrial production index in the first two months of 2021 was up 7.4%, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic Vietnam posts 1.29 billion USD in trade surplus Vietnam’s import-export value during the first two months of this year is expected to top 95.8 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 25.4 percent. The country registered a trade surplus of 1.29 billion USD.

Business Infographic CPI in February up 1.52 percent Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in February was up 1.52% over the previous month and 0.7 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).