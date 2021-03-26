Nearly 90% of Vietnam enterprises impacted by COVID-19
Nearly 90% of Vietnamese enterprises have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
VNA
You should also see
Infographic184 constituencies in election of deputies to National Assembly
There are 184 constituencies across Vietnam in the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA), according to a resolution adopted by the National Election Council.
See more
InfographicTwo-month industrial production index up 7.4%
The industrial production index in the first two months of 2021 was up 7.4%, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicAgro-forestry-fishery exports hit 6.17 bln USD
Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery exports hit 6.17 bln USD in the first two months of this year.
InfographicVietnam posts 1.29 billion USD in trade surplus
Vietnam’s import-export value during the first two months of this year is expected to top 95.8 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 25.4 percent. The country registered a trade surplus of 1.29 billion USD.
InfographicCPI in February up 1.52 percent
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in February was up 1.52% over the previous month and 0.7 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
InfographicVietnam lures 5.46 billion USD in foreign investment
As much as 5.46 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) was injected into Vietnam as of February 20, equivalent to 84.4 percent of the figure recorded in the same time last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment