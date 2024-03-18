Environment People run to respond to Earth Hour 2024 Campaign Nearly 1,500 people took part in a running event to support the Earth Hour 2024 Campaign on March 16 in Hanoi.

Environment Writeshop spotlights proceedings of ICJ’s advisory opinion on climate change A legal and technical writeshop was held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vanuatuan Government in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on March 16 - 17 to look into the proceedings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s advisory opinion on climate change.

Environment Quang Nam launches biodiversity exhibition, wildlife campaign An exhibition on biodiversity and a meeting in response to a campaign on acting for wildlife opened in the central province of Quang Nam on March 5.