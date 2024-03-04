Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh (R) and Ambassador of the Netherlands to Vietnam Kees van Baar, Hanoi on March 4. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh discussed cooperation in environment and energy with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Vietnam Kees van Baar in Hanoi on March 4.

During the meeting, the minister expressed his belief that the ambassador will act as a bridge for the Netherland to extend support for Vietnam in building a bill on geology and minerals, conducting surveys and planning of water resources, and perfecting the legal framework on water resource management.

He also sought the Netherlands' assistance in post-graduate training and technical support in renewable energy development, particularly solar power technology, offshore wind power and integration of renewable energy sources in power system operation.

The minister asked the Netherlands to help Vietnam in developing a circular economy through recycling and policies and technical standards for the development of waste-to-energy projects. He was also looking for experience sharing and technical assistance in the management, development and application of technologies for treatment of domestic waste, common industrial waste and specific waste in order to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh (R) and Honna Hitoshi, chairman of Japan ’s Erex Group, Hanoi, March 4 (Photo: VNA)

On the same day, the minister met with Honna Hitoshi, chairman of Japan’s Erex Group, a leading company in biomass energy in Japan. The group is looking to invest in a biomass power plants and material areas in Vietnam, as well as in converting coal-fuelled power plants in Vietnam to biomass-fuelled ones.

Minister Khanh said the company's investment strategy suits Vietnam's situation and its commitment to net zero emission by 2050./.

.