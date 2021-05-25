Society Y-shaped pedestrian overpass in Hanoi A Y-shaped pedestrian overpass will be completed soon in Hoang Minh Giam-Nguyen Thi Thap intersection in Thanh Xuan district. Once brought into used, it is expected to last for 100 years and beautify three-way junction.

Society Online English teaching conference highlights effective methodologies amid pandemic International and local English lecturers have discussed teaching methodologies during a recent outline conference as the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted teachers’ traditional face-to-face classrooms and shifted into e-learning settings.

Society Traffic accidents claim 2,656 lives in first five months As many as 5,182 traffic accidents were reported in five months from December 15, 2020 to May 14, claiming 2,656 lives and injuring 3,788 people, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Society Australian-funded initiative aims to eliminate violence against women, children The Australian Government will sponsor 9.5 million AUD (7.34 million USD) for a four-year initiative with the Vietnamese relevant agencies and the United Nations which aims to support women and children who are victims of violence.