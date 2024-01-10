Business Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam to build specialised commodity trading floors The Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV), the only national centralised commodity trading market organiser in Vietnam, has said that it will focus on building specialised commodity trading floors in the coming time.

Business C.P. Vietnam partnering with 2,500 Vietnamese farms C.P. Vietnam Livestock JSC said that it has cooperated with more than 2,500 livestock and aquatic farms across Vietnam.

Business Nearly 2,000 night flights to be operated during Lunar New Year holiday More than 1,800 night flights, equivalent to 8% of the total number of domestic flights, will be operated from January 21 to February 25 to meet the increasing travel demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Business HCM City targets 8.5 mln USD per ha in export processing, industrial zones The management board of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (Hepza) has set a target to attract 550 million USD in investment capital this year, averaging 8.5 million USD per ha.