Vietnam and Canada set up their diplomatic relations on August 21, 1973. The relationship was upgraded to comprehensive partnership on the occasion of the official visit to Vietnam by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in November 2017.

Since then, bilateral ties have deepened in various fields.

Trade cooperation is the highlight in bilateral relations with two-way trade surpassing 7 billion USD in 2022. The two sides aim to increase the bilateral trade to 10 billion USD in the near future.

In addition to economic partnership, the two countries are also enjoying sound cooperation in culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides have also shared similarities in international issues and maintained close coordination at multilateral mechanisms.

With a long history of friendship and cooperation, and with the affection of many generations of leaders and people of the two countries, the bilateral relationship will surely go further in the future./.

