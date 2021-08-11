New COVID-19 cases decline in Cambodia, rise in Laos
Cambodia has vaccinated 8.39 million people, or 52.48 percent of the total population. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia confirmed 486 new COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on August 11.
The number of new infections is much smaller than the average daily count of 900 cases over the past time, and the lowest since June 19.
To date, the Southeast Asian nation has recorded a total of 83,384 COVID-19 cases, with 1,614 deaths and 77,754 recoveries, according to the ministry.
Director of the Preah Vihear provincial Health Department Kong Lo said on August 10 that 15 Delta cases were detected in the province.
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has decided to allocate an additional 1.7 million USD to 24 provinces to serve COVID-19 quarantine and treatment.
Cambodia launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on February 10, aiming to inoculate 12 million people, or 75 percent of its 16-million population by November.
The ministry’s secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said that as of August10, the country has vaccinated 8.39 million people, or 52.48 percent of the total population.
Meanwhile, Laos confirmed 285 new cases of COVID-19 on the day, bringing the national caseload to 9,162, with eight fatalities.
Of the latest cases, 278 were imported and seven were found among the community. Attapeu province recorded its first case, the Lao health ministry said.
The ministry said the number of imported cases has continued to rise in Laos since July, especially those from Thailand./.