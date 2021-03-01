World Thailand, Philippines confirm many new COVID-19 cases Thailand reported 70 new COVID-9 cases, including 62 domestic infections on February 28, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

World Thailand begins COVID-19 vaccinations Thailand kicked off its COVID-19 inoculation campaign on February 28, with cabinet ministers, health officials and medical professionals among the first in the queue to receive vaccinations.

ASEAN ASEAN seeks to strengthen minerals cooperation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has held a workshop on the Development Prospects for the ASEAN Minerals Cooperation (DPAMC) and Scoping Study of the ASEAN Minerals Database and Information System (AMDIS), aiming to promote regional minerals cooperation.

World ASEAN, Canada to strengthen cooperation under new Plan of Action ASEAN and Canada reaffirmed commitment to strengthening cooperation under their new Plan of Action 2021-2025 in areas of mutual interests at the 9th ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) Meeting via videoconference.