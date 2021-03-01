New COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, Malaysia rise sharply
Indonesia's Health Ministry on February 28 reported 5,560 more cases of COVID-19 and 185 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total tally to 1,334,634 with 36,166 deaths.
Specifically, Jakarta recorded 2,098 new confirmed cases; West Java, 770; East Kalimantan, 374; Central Java, 327; and East Java, 324.
Meanwhile, Malaysia detected 2,437 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on February 28, bringing the national total to 300,752.
The Health Ministry’s Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 2,435 are local transmissions.
An additional nine deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 1,130.
Some 3,251 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 273,417 or 90.9 percent of all cases.
Of the remaining 26,205 active cases, 202 are being held in intensive care units./.