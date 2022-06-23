New crown for Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 unveiled
A new crown for the Miss Universe Vietnam 2022, called “Vinawoman – Infinity”, has been unveiled by the pageant’s organisers.
Made of white gold, the tiara features 2,137 diamonds and 279 sapphires of various sizes. The highlight of the crown is the three golden sapphires placed in its centre as a symbol of prosperity.
In addition, the two crowns for the runners-up are also elegantly designed with thousands of gemstones.
The finale of the Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 is set to take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, on June 25, with 41 contestants vying for the Vinawoman crown./.