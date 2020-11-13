Business Vietnam – Russia potential engagement in automobile industry on media’s radar A recent online meeting between Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Chernyshenko has aroused the Russian media’s interest in the country’s potential automobile cooperation with Vietnam and the possibility of bringing Russian cars to the ASEAN market through the Southeast Asian nation.

Business New regulation aids firms in customs clearance Applying risk management in customs operations will not only enable trade security and facilitation but will also allow the General Department of Customs to focus its resources on high-risk trade, heard a workshop held in Hanoi on November 12.

Business Plan to power up energy sector Providing a sufficient source of energy to facilitate Vietnam’s industrialisation and modernisation while also ensuring national energy security remained a challenge as Vietnam and the region are importing more and more energy.

Business Japanese firm invests in big energy project in Khanh Hoa Japanese firm J-Power is taking necessary procedures for the investment of a nearly 3.2 billion USD Van Phong Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) Power Plant project in Van Phong Economic Zone in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.