Politics NA Vice Chairmen inspect election preparations in Long An, Lao Cai A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and the National Election Council (NEC) led by NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 14 inspected preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

Politics NA Vice Chairman inspects election preparations in Tien Giang Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on April 14 led a delegation to inspect preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.

Politics State President to chair UNSC’s high-level open debate on April 19 In his capacity as President of the United Nations Security Council in April 2021, Vietnamese State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over a high-level open debate on enhancing cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organisations in promoting confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution.