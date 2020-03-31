Politics NA Chairwoman’s letter to AIPA members’ heads National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who is also the Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41), has called on the organisation’s members to join hands in COVID-19 fight.

Politics Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19 National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who is also the Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41), on March 30 sent a letter to heads of the organisation's members, calling for their engagement in the fight against COVID-19.

Politics Minister calls on people to cooperate with government in COVID-19 fight Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung has expressed hope that people and businesses will stay calm and work together with the Government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.