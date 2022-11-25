New Malaysian PM pledges to balance all interests
Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim (centre) after a meeting with the country's Sultan in Kuala Lumpur on November 22 (Photo: AFP/VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – New Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim has said he will lead a unity government and make efforts to balance all interests.
Speaking at a press conference after his swearing-in ceremony on November 24, he said he will lead a unity government comprising the main coalitions of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN) Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Warisan Sabah, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, and some independent lawmakers.
The 10th PM of Malaysia noted he leaves door open for others such as Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to join in as well.
He also announced that he will not take his prime minister salary but declare all his assets.
The new leader added his government will focus on economic issues and not tolerate corruption or the abuse of power./.