Society Crew No. 2 of Vietnamese tank team competes at Army Games 2022 Four of the five targets were shot down in the Group 1 qualifying round by Crew No. 2 of the Vietnamese tank team in the “Tank biathlon” event at Army Games 2022 in Moscow. Team 2 clocked in at 32 minutes and 21 seconds for the total round. That is a faster time than Vietnamese Crew No. 1 who ran the course in 34 minutes 53 seconds.

Society Central province helps Laos with human resources training The central province of Thanh Hoa has trained thousands of Laos students over the past years, contributing to the development of the friendship between the two countries.

Society August Revolution, National Day marked in Japan The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan hosted a gathering on August 20 to celebrate the 77th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Society Vietnamese youths act in response to climate change The Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) in coordination with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has recently organised a writeshop to update the Special Report “Youth for Climate Action in Vietnam.”