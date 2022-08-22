New school year starts for children in HCM City
Teachers welcome a first grader at the Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School in District 1 of HCM City on August 22. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Schools from primary to senior high levels in Ho Chi Minh City began to welcome back students on August 22 after the summer holiday.
Kindergartens and preschools will re-open on August 31.
According to the municipal Department of Education and Training, the city has more than 1.6 million students, including 660,000 at primary level, 460,000 at junior high school level, 245,000 at senior high school level and 260,000 children in kindergartens and preschools.
The students will have more than one week to get familiar to school routine before classes officially begin on September 5.
During the 2022-2023 school year, the city will put into use 575 new classrooms and recruit 5,200 more teachers at all levels.
All schools are scheduled to hold opening ceremonies for the new school year on September 5./.