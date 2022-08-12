Hanoi is set to promote the implementation of investment projects in education and training and work to have 70 more schools meeting national standards in the 2022 - 2023 academic year. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is set to promote the implementation of investment projects in education and training and work to have 70 more schools meeting national standards in the 2022 - 2023 academic year.



Tran The Cuong, Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training, said on August 12 that during 2021 - 2025, Hanoi plans to invest over 20.9 trillion VND (893 million USD) in 653 education and training projects.



As of June, the capital had 2,835 schools with 70,199 classes, over 2.2 million students, 138,000 teachers, and 72,796 classrooms. About 64.3% of schools citywide met national standards, with public schools accounting for 79%.



Authorities have paid attention to developing educational infrastructure, the official went on, adding that this year, the sector will also push ahead with measures for further improving educational quality.



In the 2021 - 2022 academic year, Hanoi had 51 new schools built and established with total investment of nearly 2.89 trillion VND, while 605 schools were upgraded and repaired at a total cost of almost 5 trillion VND. Besides, more than 1.46 trillion VND from the city and its localities’ budgets was allocated to the procurement of teaching tools for schools. Authorities also stepped up the development of national-standard and high-quality schools.



In addition, more than 10,000 devices worth over 30 billion VND were presented to disadvantaged students to help with online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Cuong./.