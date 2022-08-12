Hanoi appreciates RoK’s help with environmental protection efforts
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh (R) and KOVECA Chairman Kim Kil-soo at the meeting on August 11 (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh received visiting Chairman of the Korea & Vietnam Economic and Cultural Association (KOVECA) Kim Kil-soo on August 11.
Kim said the Republic of Korea (RoK) is working hard to help regional countries improve environmental and water matters towards sustainable development, and that it is ready to share experience and transfer advanced technology for waste treatment and water purification to Hanoi and Vietnam as a whole.
Presenting the capital’s Hoan Kiem district with equipment turning food waste into organic fertiliser, he expressed his hope that the equipment will help improve waste treatment and the environment in Hanoi and be used across the city in the time ahead.
For his part, Thanh appreciated KOVECA and the RoK’s assistance for the city’s environmental protection efforts.
Waste treatment and sorting is currently among Hanoi’s top priorities so as to develop a circular and green economy, he said, noting the city is planning to build some more waste treatment plants.
The municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment was tasked with discussing cooperation with KOVECA. Hanoi will assess the effectiveness of the waste treatment equipment presented by this association to consider applying it on a large scale, according to the official.
At the meeting, the Chairman affirmed that Hanoi always welcomes and creates conditions for Korean businesses and investors to come to explore the market and cooperation opportunities.
It is also ready to guarantee safety for the Korean nationals living and working in the city, he added./.