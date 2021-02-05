New securities trading accounts hit record high in Jan
Hanoi (VNA) – Close to 86,270 securities trading accounts were opened by domestic investors in January, an increase of 36.4 percent from the previous month, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD).
It is the largest-ever number of newly-opened trading accounts in a month since Vietnam’s stock market debuted, the VSD said.
Foreign investors also opened about 86,270 accounts, 99.8 percent of which were of individuals.
Last month, market liquidity repeatedly hit record highs with value of many trading sessions exceeding 20 trillion VND (866.56 million USD).
About 14.78 billion shares, worth 335.9 trillion VND in total, were traded on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) alone in January, up 8.71 percent and 17.37 percent, respectively, month-on-month.
Trading value averaged nearly 16.8 trillion VND per session while average trading volume exceeded 739 million shares per session, month-on-month surges of 34.97 percent and 25.01 percent, respectively.
The surges were even more significant compared to the same period last year, with average trading value rising nearly 334 percent and average trading volume expanding more than 291 percent./.