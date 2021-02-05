Business Agribank up 17 places in Brand Finance Banking 500 The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) jumped 17 spots to rank 173rd in the recently announced Brand Finance Banking 500 list for 2021, which featured the most valuable and strongest banking brands in the world.

Business PetroVietnam, Taiwanese fiber producer step up cooperation The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and the Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation (SSFC) – an affiliate of Taiwan (China)’s Shin Kong Group signed a cooperation agreement via a video conference on February 4.

Business HCM City’s State budget collection up 2.9 percent in January State budget collections in Ho Chi Minh City in January were estimated at 42.47 trillion VND (1.84 billion USD), 11.6 percent of the estimate and up 2.9 percent year-on-year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business E-wallets offer online lucky money services amid virus outbreak E-wallets are gearing up to offer online lucky money services as the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday approaches amid the third coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam.