New stamp collection features Ho Chi Minh’s stilt house
The Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Management Board of President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum on May 17 held a ceremony to issue a stamp collection named “Uncle Ho’s stilt house in Presidential Palace” on the occasion of the late leader's birthday (May 19).
Designed by artist Le Khanh Vuong, the collection includes a stamp and a block.
The stamp shows the image of President Ho Chi Minh working in a small room in the stilt house, while the block features the entire stilt house and outlines the scene of the garden and fish pond around the house.
The stamp set has highlighted the elegant architectural features and simple decoration of the stilt house, which is a unique piece of architecture in harmony with nature.
The latest collection set will be available on the postal network from May 17, 2023, to December 31, 2024./.