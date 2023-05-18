Designed by artist Le Khanh Vuong, the collection includes a stamp and a block.

The stamp shows the image of President Ho Chi Minh working in a small room in the stilt house, while the block features the entire stilt house and outlines the scene of the garden and fish pond around the house.

The stamp set has highlighted the elegant architectural features and simple decoration of the stilt house, which is a unique piece of architecture in harmony with nature.

The latest collection set will be available on the postal network from May 17, 2023, to December 31, 2024./.

VNA