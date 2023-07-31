Business New firms up 0.2% in seven months The number of new firms established in the January-July period, at 89,600, was up 0.2% from the same period last year, but their total registered capital reduced by 17.1% to 834 trillion VND (35.2 billion USD), reported the General Statistics Office.

Business Reducing cost – Vietnamese businesses’ top priority: UOB study Reducing cost is top priority for Vietnamese businesses as high inflation has affected 94% of businesses surveyed in 2022, according to a new study by the Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB).

Business Hanoi hoped to host more int’l cultural events to fuel tourism Hanoi has gained initial tourism success from the two Born Pink shows by world-famous K-pop girl group Blackpink, and the city is hoped to host similar international-level events to give further boost to tourism development.

Business FTA opens up opportunities in Israeli market: experts The Vietnam-Israel Free Trade Agreement, which was signed on July 26 after seven years of negotiations, would create a conducive atmosphere for the export of Vietnamese products to Israel, according to many experts.